'Mama Araha Hai': BSF Trooper in Meghalaya Makes Grand Announcement on Seeing Approaching Elephants

A video clip showing Border Security Forces’ (BSF) action after a herd of elephants were seen crossing a fence in Meghalaya is winning hearts on the internet.

As the clip begins, we see a herd of elephants walk through the fence while an on-duty official can be heard alerting other officers through a radio message. Referring to the elephants as ‘Mama’, the personnel says, “mama is coming, stop any small or big victor”.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, BSF said, “Chalie 39 to control, Mama aa raha hai, chhota ya bada victor koi bhi abhi mat bhejna, Sentry on duty announcing entry of a herd of elephants, across fence. Free roaming Gajraj (respectfully called "Mama") rule the jungles along international boundary in Garo hills Meghalaya”.

The clip has, till now, has been viewed more than 74,000 times.

The gesture of the BSF personnel has left Twitterati in awe.

Lauding the efforts of the BSF, a user said, “Thank u @BSF_India, ur efforts will be remembered.saving their corridors is very essential for their survival, make special gates from where they generally enter and open them when they come, they use the same path for 1000 of years and pass the same to young”.

Another person said, “Thank you so much for letting them in. Borders are created by humans for our ego. These gentle giants should be free. We keep reducing their habitat.”

