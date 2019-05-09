Mama Elephants Get the Best Mother’s Day Gift in Advance from Sri Lankan Wildlife Officials

Two baby elephants that had fallen into a pit are rescued in Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/TdPM3yn8wh — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 8, 2019

Two baby elephants were rescued from a mud pit in Sri Lanka as their mothers watched on anxiously. The baby elephants, who were trapped for nearly three hours in Galkiriyagama region, were rescued after wildlife officials used an excavator to dig around the rim of the pit.A video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media. The video shows officials digging around the pit with an excavator to help the baby elephants scramble out of the muddy hole. While one of the elephants was able to climb out with a few nudges with a tree branch, the other one struggled until officials used an excavator to help it out.Their mothers were also seen lurking around, anxiously.Local residents spotted the two young elephants struggling to get out of the pit and informed wildlife officials who launched a rescue operation.The elephants’ mothers had failed to push them out of the pit, despite trying several times, the residents said.Residents and wildlife officers said they used fireworks to chase the elephants back into the jungle, where they were eventually reunited with their mothers.Reuters shared the video on its Twitter account:If you love baby elephants as much as we do, you're going to love the comments:Did the baby elephant just thank the officials at the end? That's the cutest thing we've seen today!