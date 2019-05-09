English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mama Elephants Get the Best Mother’s Day Gift in Advance from Sri Lankan Wildlife Officials
Did the baby elephant just thank the officials at the end? That's the cutest thing we've seen today!
Did the baby elephant just thank the officials at the end? That's the cutest thing we've seen today!
Loading...
Two baby elephants were rescued from a mud pit in Sri Lanka as their mothers watched on anxiously. The baby elephants, who were trapped for nearly three hours in Galkiriyagama region, were rescued after wildlife officials used an excavator to dig around the rim of the pit.
A video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media. The video shows officials digging around the pit with an excavator to help the baby elephants scramble out of the muddy hole. While one of the elephants was able to climb out with a few nudges with a tree branch, the other one struggled until officials used an excavator to help it out.
Their mothers were also seen lurking around, anxiously.
Local residents spotted the two young elephants struggling to get out of the pit and informed wildlife officials who launched a rescue operation.
The elephants’ mothers had failed to push them out of the pit, despite trying several times, the residents said.
Residents and wildlife officers said they used fireworks to chase the elephants back into the jungle, where they were eventually reunited with their mothers.
Reuters shared the video on its Twitter account:
If you love baby elephants as much as we do, you're going to love the comments:
Did the baby elephant just thank the officials at the end? That's the cutest thing we've seen today!
A video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media. The video shows officials digging around the pit with an excavator to help the baby elephants scramble out of the muddy hole. While one of the elephants was able to climb out with a few nudges with a tree branch, the other one struggled until officials used an excavator to help it out.
Their mothers were also seen lurking around, anxiously.
Local residents spotted the two young elephants struggling to get out of the pit and informed wildlife officials who launched a rescue operation.
The elephants’ mothers had failed to push them out of the pit, despite trying several times, the residents said.
Residents and wildlife officers said they used fireworks to chase the elephants back into the jungle, where they were eventually reunited with their mothers.
Reuters shared the video on its Twitter account:
Two baby elephants that had fallen into a pit are rescued in Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/TdPM3yn8wh— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 8, 2019
If you love baby elephants as much as we do, you're going to love the comments:
"Thanks!" pic.twitter.com/S8q37Erqv7— G A B Y 🔜 EAPLAY (@Gabytron5000) May 8, 2019
I guess the second one is saying “many thanks guys” :)— Essraa (@my_name_is_Esra) May 9, 2019
I think the second one is calling for its mother.— Ahmed Ali Shah (@RattlingSabre) May 8, 2019
I love how the second one turns back, like, "Cheers, pal."— Thomas Maynard (@TPRMaynard7) May 8, 2019
Did the baby elephant just thank the officials at the end? That's the cutest thing we've seen today!
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Viral Met Gala Outfit Wasn’t Built in a Day
- Google Will Recalculate App Ratings on Play Store to Reflect Recent Reviews
- Facebook Picks London to Drive WhatsApp Mobile Payments Innovation, Ahead of India Launch
- IPL 2019 | Five Bowlers Who Troubled Batsmen with Express Pace
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results