News18» News»Buzz»Mamata Banerjee Made Paintings During Her Dharna, Twitter Wants to Know What They Were
2-MIN READ

Mamata Banerjee Made Paintings During Her Dharna, Twitter Wants to Know What They Were

Screengrab of Twitter live posted on Twitter by @vasudha_ET.

mamata banerjee

Can art be really understood? While the question is a more philosophical one, Desi Twitter at the moment is on a guessing spree to figure out what West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been drawing during her dharna on Tuesday. Banerjee on Tuesday had conducted a 3.5-hour long dharna against the EC’s decision to prohibit her for campaigning for 24 hours, said the people of the state would take a call on stopping her from campaigning whereas the saffron party leaders can campaign. Minutes after the 24 -hour ban on canvassing ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and won’t be cowed down by the “intimidation tactics” of the BJP. Banerjee, who earlier in the day had conducted a 3.5- hour long dharna against the EC’s decision to prohibit her from campaigning for 24 hours, said the people of the state would take a call on stopping her from campaigning whereas the saffron party leaders can campaign.

“BJP can campaign and I am not allowed to campaign. I will not say anything people of Bengal will take call on it. They are watching everything,” she said while addressing a rally. Asserting that she has been a street fighter and won’t be cowed down by such “intimidation tactics” of the saffron camp, the feisty TMC boss said “efforts are on by the BJP and its agencies to stop her from campaigning”.

“The BJP wants to stop me from campaigning as they have sensed defeat,” she said. The Election Commission had barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against the central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

While on her dharna, Banerjee took to painting - and this caught desi Twitter’s attention.

After the 24-hour ban, and a dharna, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be back in action on Wednesday with meetings lined up. She will hold ‘jansabhas’ in Jalpaiguri’s Dhupguri, Kharija Berubari, Jaleshwari, Nadia and Darjeeling.

first published:April 14, 2021, 10:47 IST