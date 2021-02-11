Mamata Banerjee Saying 'Humba Humba Ramba Ramba' Has Started a Meme Festival on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for her unique sloganeering: Whether it be elections, or it be criticizing other politicians and laws.

After her iconic 'CAA CAA Chhi Chhi' went viral, Mamata Banerjee is once against the subject of talk, for her unique way to address Trinamool Congress (TMC) deserters ahead of West Bengal Elections 2021.

While addressing a public meeting at Murshidabad, she said, “A few naughty cows left the party to join BJP, as Mir Jafar joined the British at the Battle of Plassey."

“They are now making a lot of noise — hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bumba bumba. bomba bomba. The sooner they leave the party, the better,” she added. The 'hamba hamba' is a dig at the sound a cow makes.

The 7 second clip of her saying "hamba hamba, ramba ramba, kamba kamba, dumba dumba, bumba bumba, bomba bomba" from the rally’s video has now become a meme on Twitter.

Me, trying to read my doctor's handwriting pic.twitter.com/oKf3wIFV6u— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 10, 2021

Best rappers in India:3. Divine2. Naezy1. pic.twitter.com/JeMB3uf8Gw— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 10, 2021

Didi gave tough competition 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nRW6IbgBqu— Babu Raowl (@RaowlGandhi) February 10, 2021

Banerjee also while referring to the desertions from her own party, said, “BJP can buy few people but I will not allow them to sell out Bengal to the BJP. There are three kinds of leaders – ‘lobhi’ (greedy), ‘bhogi’ (hedonist) and the ‘tyagi’ (the one who sacrifice). The ‘bhogis’ and ‘lobhis’ may sell their ideology but ‘tyagis’ will never sell themselves before such people. I am happy that TMC got rid of one such ‘lobhi’ (hinting at Suvendu).

Mamata's reaction came after former TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.