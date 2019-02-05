Mamata Banerjee's Dharna Against the CBI Just Sparked a Meme Fest Online

Me when uber eats says "your food is almost here " 😁😄#CBIvsMamata pic.twitter.com/NFPOo0BDkl — फोकटिया (@imshant) February 4, 2019

In case you haven't tuned in to news channels in the past few hours, West Bengal is in a state of chaos. And naturally, that chaos has slowly shifted to social media.In the last 72 hours, this is what has happened so far - a scuffle broke out between police officers and the CBI sleuths, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called CBI's action "gabbar style" and has sat on a dharna since Sunday evening.According to interim CBI chief M Nageswar Rao, there is evidence that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was 'instrumental in causing the destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice' in the Sharada chit fund scam. Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM during her dharna said that the CBI's actions were "no less than a coup".Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejaswi Yadav, and J-K National Conference's Omar Abdullah extended their support to Mamata Banerjee and slammed the Modi government over the "undemocratic" move.As the dharna still continues on Tuesday with the Supreme Court scheduled to hear the CBI's plea, Twitter is flooding over with memes.The most popular one shows a short clip from ANI feed of Mamata Banerjee prancing around.Some were also inspired by the current sequences of events.The Supreme Court is set to hear the CBI plea against Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday.