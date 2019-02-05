Budget Highlights
Mamata Banerjee's Dharna Against the CBI Just Sparked a Meme Fest Online
Mamata Banerjee's situation with the CBI, especially her dharna led to a series of memes on social media.
In the last 72 hours, this is what has happened so far - a scuffle broke out between police officers and the CBI sleuths, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called CBI's action "gabbar style" and has sat on a dharna since Sunday evening.
According to interim CBI chief M Nageswar Rao, there is evidence that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was 'instrumental in causing the destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice' in the Sharada chit fund scam. Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM during her dharna said that the CBI’s actions were “no less than a coup”.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejaswi Yadav, and J-K National Conference’s Omar Abdullah extended their support to Mamata Banerjee and slammed the Modi government over the “undemocratic” move.
As the dharna still continues on Tuesday with the Supreme Court scheduled to hear the CBI's plea, Twitter is flooding over with memes.
The most popular one shows a short clip from ANI feed of Mamata Banerjee prancing around.
Me when uber eats says "your food is almost here " 😁😄#CBIvsMamata pic.twitter.com/NFPOo0BDkl— फोकटिया (@imshant) February 4, 2019
A girl waiting for likes and comments on her pic after uploading it. pic.twitter.com/ARLOT1yN2F— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 4, 2019
Me waiting for my Amazon package, which I don't want my parents to see. pic.twitter.com/sQpLUphlVT— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 4, 2019
So very apt .. pic.twitter.com/yoiykTFqy6— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 4, 2019
Daughter : I will be home by 8 pm— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 4, 2019
Indian Mother at 8.01 : pic.twitter.com/OX1rKKix1G
Some were also inspired by the current sequences of events.
Congress trying to delete old tweets #CBIvsMamata pic.twitter.com/rWfLe0QigW— Anand Patel (@logicalAnand) February 4, 2019
When CBI comes to arrest your men but you arrest CBI to protect your men.#MamtaBanerjee pic.twitter.com/EdQg3Du6eP— Unofficialallahabad😉 (@karan_shaddy) February 4, 2019
* CBI exists * Mamata Bannerjee : pic.twitter.com/xjbWHBERgZ— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 4, 2019
#MamataVsCBI #MamataBlocksCBI #MamataBanerjee #MamataFearsBJP pic.twitter.com/BhPVGzexqK— DESI NANA دیسی نانا (@DesiStupides) February 3, 2019
Now.. Who did this?😂 #MamataVsCBI pic.twitter.com/BzBD88ceHb— lama #ExamWarrior (@Mini_lama) February 3, 2019
The Supreme Court is set to hear the CBI plea against Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday.
