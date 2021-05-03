Mamata Banerjee's Old Photo From the 1980's Goes Viral After Victory in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday pulled off an extraordinary feat of retaining her TMC-led government in Bengal for the third consecutive term. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to form a government for third consecutive term in West Bengal as the party has won with a thumping majority in the elections. Several Opposition leaders from across party lines in the country have congratulated her for the victory and defeating the BJP in the state. Undoubtedly, it has been a high decibel campaign in West Bengal amid the second wave of Covid-19 and one of the toughest elections that Mamata Banerjee has won. With even much more confidence, this massive victory has now put the TMC supremo in direct confrontation of Modi. Though, Banerjee sounded quite mellow in her winning speech, but it was clear that she would not forget the alleged attacks she had to face during her campaign in the state.

In her victory speech, the TMC supremo said, “This is a battle won not just for Bengal but for India."

A Twitter account, ‘Indian History Pics’ shared a photo of Mamata Banerjee from the 1980’s ahead of her win - one which soon went viral shortly after, even as counting continued.

Mamata Banerjee In 1980s pic.twitter.com/tM36UhIrwG— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 2, 2021

Several Indians commented that Banerjee was a leader who will definitely go down in history as having have made her place.

Mamata will go down in history as the strongest mass leader that India ever produced at par with Indira Gandhi ji 🇮🇳— DiDi 221 not out💚🇮🇳 (@_Stallion101) May 2, 2021

BOSS LADY!— Pulkit Sharma (@pulkit77777) May 2, 2021

Mamata scripting her remarkable career. Behind a typewriter in the early 1980s. A Youth Congress leader, she was handpicked by Rajiv to stand against the redoubtable Somnath Chattejee in the 1984 LS election. She won. The rest is history. https://t.co/mIUPCHxPsK— Vivek Sengupta (@vsengupta) May 2, 2021

She always had "I'm about to end this man's life" face😂 https://t.co/XEMTWNF9W7— Sanskari Kanyaa (@notyour_gal) May 2, 2021

The Nation is grateful to her In 2021 🙏🏼 https://t.co/OA9tpZ8lxP— Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) May 2, 2021

Shutapa Paul, political commentator and Author of ‘Didi: The Untold Mamata Banerjee’ writes, “Mamata leading her party to victory today speaks volumes; more than I could have ever eloquently expressed. The firebrand leader has fought the toughest fight in her 40+ years’ political career. She has taken on the might of several national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amir Shah, and emerged victorious."

She added that it has always been history in making: “From her fiery days in the Congress and imminent departure from the grand old party to form the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 1998, Mamata’s personality always foretold of an impactful future."

