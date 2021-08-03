Mammals Dream of Motion Even Before Seeing the World for the First Time, Says Study

Even before a newborn mammal opens its eyes in the world for the first time, it has a rudimentary idea of how to make a visual sense of whatever they experience. Now, the latest study by the scientists at Yale University has found waves of activity in the neonatal retina of mice. Scientists say that the activity is similar to dreaming.

“It’s like dreaming about what you are going to see before you even open your eyes,” says Michael Crair, one of the authors of the study, in a statement. The study was published on July 23 in the journal Science.

According to scientists, this activity teaches the self-organised brain circuit of a mammal’s visual sense. They believe that human babies are also likely to be trained about handling visual signals in a similar way even before their birth, which is why they are able to detect objects and identify motion — such as when a finger is moved in front of their eyes — immediately after birth.

Scientists say that when newborn mammals open their eyes, they are already capable of performing sophisticated behaviour, at least in some rudimentary form.

The findings were revealed when scientists imaged the brains of newborn mice who had not opened their eyes yet. The scientists discovered that the waves of activity in their retina form a pattern mimicking visual signals received while performing forward motion through their environment.

Scientists believe that the findings make evolutionary sense, as it allows the newborn mice to anticipate the environment in advance and be born ready to respond to any threats in its environment.

Scientists also tried to see what happens if these pre-birth retinal wave activities are blocked. They found a way to alter the retinal waves in a way that did not mimic the visual signals of moving forward. As a result, it impaired the development of the newborn mouse’s ability to respond to visual motion after it was born. In adult mice, these retinal waves play an important role in making them able to immediately detect motion in a more sophisticated manner.

