Mammals Who Lived 250 Million Years Ago Had 5-Inch Canines Resembling Steak Knives Like T-Rex

Researchers have found a relationship between sabre-toothed animals who lived 250 million years ago and Tyrannosaurus rex.

As reported in the Daily Mail, the sabre-toothed animals, Gorgonopsians had saw-like teeth made of enamel and dentine. These kinds of teeth were found in dinosaurs like T rex.

Dinosaurs existed 66 million years ago in the Mesozoic era, however, the first sabre-toothed animals existed much earlier than the dinosaurs. The canines of these animals were at least 5 inch long, similar to steak knives in appearance.

The research has been conducted by scientists from the UK, US and Canada, from King's College, University of Washington and University of Toronto, respectively. The research has been published in peer-reviewed journal Biology Letters.

Commenting on their research, palaeobiologist Aaron LeBlanc said that this indicates that the unique cutting tooth evolved first in the lineage, leading to mammals and later developed in dinosaurs.

University of Washington’s Dr Megan Whitney found that the tissue of the teeth of gorgonopsians folded and formed blade-like serrations. The mammals would have been able to tear apart their prey with the help of these teeth.

This was discovered accidentally when her team was cutting the tissue structure of fossilized gorgonopsians canines from Zambia. They cut one of the serrations unintentionally, but because of the accident, this new discovery has been made.

Gorgonopsians are more connected to humans than dinosaurs. It can be deduced that these saw-like teeth developed independently in dinosaurs and the mammals from the Permian period. Dr Megan said, “What we are seeing is this really cool instance of convergent evolution.”

She goes on to explain that it usually takes more time for complicated traits like serrated teeth to evolve. So, this new discovery becomes important because of the timing of the appearance of serrated teeth. The team found that very early on in the amniote evolution, these animals were able to “evolve a very complicated and specialised structure.”

Upon the examination of the tooth of gorgonopsians, it was found that the structure was more similar to theropod, which includes T rex. Mammals like Smilodons or Sabre-toothed tigers are more closely associated with gorgonopsians as they both belong to class Mammalia. However, the sabre tooth structure of gorgonopsians has been found to be more close to theropods.

Smilodons used their teeth to kill their prey, unlike gorgonopsians who used the teeth to tear the flesh of their prey apart.

Toronto’s Ashley Reynolds, who is the paper author, said that all the above animals have serrations but they differ microscopically.