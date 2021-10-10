Man Accepts Blue Stone As Payment For Ice Cream From Little Girl, Internet Is Stoked

The story about a man selling a little girl an ice cream in exchange of a blue rock is sweetening everyone’s Sunday. In the viral thread that has garnered 540k likes, a Twitter user named Andrew Hilary described how a girl came to an ice cream truck and enquired if she could buy one with a blue rock she found.

He wrote: “A little girl just came up to the ice cream truck and asked if she could buy ice cream with a blue rock she found. I am now one blue rock richer."

A little girl just came up to the ice cream truck and asked if she could buy ice cream with a blue rock she found. I am now one blue rock richer.— Andrew Hilary but spooky 👻 (@AndrewHilaryUS) October 8, 2021

In the comment following the post, the user posted a photo of himself with the blue rock with the caption: ‘My Finances’.

My Finances: pic.twitter.com/SasbwqAIRD— Andrew Hilary but spooky 👻 (@AndrewHilaryUS) October 8, 2021

In yet another comment, the poster requested netizens not to show the tweet to his boss. He wrote: “Btw nobody show this tweet to my boss."

Btw nobody show this tweet to my boss 😅— Andrew Hilary but spooky 👻 (@AndrewHilaryUS) October 9, 2021

The story made other users share their own ice cream stories. One of them wrote: “I’m in line at the ice cream truck. Little girl in front of me excited and bouncing around. She gets to the window turns to me and says, “Do you have any money?". I fell out! Yes, sweetie I have money. Kids!"

I'm in line at the ice cream truck. Little girl in front of me excited and bouncing around. She gets to the window turns to me and says, "Do you have any money?". I fell out! Yes, sweetie I have money. Kids!— karmel dahl (@karmeldahl) October 9, 2021

Another user had a different take on the exchange. He commented that the little girl had ‘ripped off’ Andrew by parting with her blue stone because a red stone had more value. The person wrote: “You got ripped off maybe stop being an easy mark and you could get your bag up, ice cream is worth at least a red rock."

You got ripped off maybe stop being an easy mark and you could get your bag up, ice cream is worth at least a red rock— Delightful Tool (@extantsextant) October 8, 2021

A user went into memory lane and recollected how he had once sold a ‘pet rock’ for $5. The person wrote:

“Agreed. I still remember when I was about 7 years old I sold a “pet rock" for $5. No one thought I could sell it for $5 but I did! I was so happy. It’s the small things like that, when people go out of their way to make a kid’s day."

Agreed. I still remember when I was about 7 years old I sold a "pet rock" for $5. No one thought I could sell it for $5 but I did! I was so happy. It's the small things like that, when people go out of their way to make a kid's day— Bambsy #Earper (@FLampsy) October 9, 2021

One commenter argued that blue stones are better than bitcoins any day. The person said:

“bitcoin: > destroys the environment

> is for nerds

blue rocks:

> ARE the environment

> can be exchanged at select locations for ice cream

do the math."

bitcoin: destroys the environment is for nerdsblue rocks: ARE the environment can be exchanged at select locations for ice cream do the math. — vi 🔜 ssc fall fest (@vexelmk) October 9, 2021

Does this bring up any fond ice cream memory that you have?

