Man Accidentally Sends Photo of 'Steve Dogs' Instead of Resume in Hilarious 'Woof-Up'

In a hilarious incident, a Twitter user made a massive job application blunder as he accidentally sent a picture of a dog dressed as Steve Jobs instead of his CV. Named David Bryon Queen, the user shared an image of his resume. Along with it, he wrote down a professional but concise email thanking the employer for considering him for the job. “Appreciate you keeping me in mind! I’ve attached my resume in case you’d like to keep it on file,” he wrote. However, instead of attaching his CV, he mistakenly sent a picture of a dog dressed up as Steve Jobs. It also included the birth and death date of the founder of Apple. “the time i accidentally sent a photo of a dog dressed as Steve jobs instead of my resume,” read the caption.

the time i accidentally sent a photo of a dog dressed as steve jobs instead of my resume pic.twitter.com/W7EoLu8O30 — david byron queen (@byron_queen) June 13, 2022

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral with over 260K likes. “almost accidentally attached this edit of the succ script to the email I sent to my professor today about a LinkedIn error,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I haven’t laughed this hard in weeks.” Internet users found the CV fail absolutely hilarious. “The internet really comes through sometimes. Does anyone else find this as funny as I do, or am I just a child?” added another user.

In another hilarious incident, a person’s resignation is doing the rounds on Twitter. Being deemed as a “no-nonsense resignation letter,” the image has gone viral, leaving the netizens in complete splits. The picture of the short and sweet resignation letter was shared on Twitter by a user @MBSVUDU. It simply read “Bye bye sir,” and it is actually something people look forward to doing some day in their life. In the caption, the uploader wrote, “Simple.” Have a look for better understanding. Since uploaded, the image has managed to garner over 213K likes. “One colleague wrote, “I would like to notify you of my resignation. My last day is on the …” I thought that was straight to the point. Why write an essay,” wrote a person in the comment section. Many can also be seen Retweeting the image. “Straight forward without paragraph!!” captioned a person.

