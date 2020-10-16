Man After Our Own Hearts: This Groomsman Gets Down to Propose to His Girl, at Their Friend's Wedding!

The best weddings are the ones that celebrate love. A recent video from a wedding is something that will fill your heart with love.

In a clip that has been shared on social media platform Reddit, one sees a twist of events when the just married bride hands overher bouquet of flower to one of the bridesmaids instead of throwing it to them. What happens next is no less than a dream.

The bridesmaid to whom the bouquet is handed looks quite clueless about the entire plan. When the newly wed bride asks her to turn around, she sees that one of the groomsmen is on his knee with a ring. On seeing him propose, she gets in overjoyed mood. The entire group of bridesmaid and groomsmen along with the newlywed couple are seen rejoicing the moment.

In the video, all bridesmaid are seen wearing long sleeveless red dress while all groomsmen are clad in white shirt and black trousers which they have teamed up with a beautiful bow tie. The love filled video has been captioned as ‘PLOT TWIST’ and has been upvoted over 69 thousand times.

As expected, the video has received lots of love from the netizens. A user commented upon the beauty of friendship in this case. He said, “When everyone is on the same page this is great. Love seeing such close friendship.”

A person who has witnessed an unpleasant turn of events in a similar situation, shared his ordeal in the comments. He wrote, “There’s a video that went viral a couple years ago of a family friend of mine (the best man) proposing to his girlfriend (who was the MoH) in front of the bride and groom."

"Everyone bashed him and said how tacky it was but they didn’t realize that it was the bride’s idea. The MoH was her sister and had found out that he was planning on proposing on the beach where they were, privately. The bride told the guy to do it at the reception because all of their family was there and would get to see. Point is, these videos don’t really tell the whole story. I assume if someone is filming that it’s probably known what’s happening," the user said.