Man Apologises for Placing Order Late as He was Unwell, Restaurant Sends Free Food

A social media post has gone viral after it shared a heartwarming incident involving an unwell Australian resident and a restaurant. The man who was sick had ordered food very late and the restaurant was almost going to close for the day. The customer in his note told the staff that they can cancel the order if it will be too much of a trouble for them. But the man’s thoughtful note while ordering the food was taken very kindly by the restaurant who not only received the order to send him the food, but they also put in some garlic bread for free to make him feel better!

The post on Reddit garnered a lot of comments and upvotes as netizens praised both the man’s kindness and also how the restaurant responded.

The man, while placing the order said, “I’m sorry I’m ordering so late I’m very sick right now I just woke up. I understand if you cancel BC[because] you’re trying to close the store xx."

The note from the restaurant read, “Thank you for the kind note, don’t stress about ordering late, we don’t mind. Here’s free garlic bread to help you feel a bit better. It’s kind messages like yours that really make my/our day better. Thank you."

In the restaurant’s online review, the customer who was obviously gratified, wrote a beautiful message. “They gave me garlic bread on the house when I was feeling sick and wrote me a cute lil note in the delivery box and personally I would like to give each and every employee a little forehead kiss. Also, it seems like they broil the cheese on top of the carbonara and it makes it all crispy on top and personally I think I might cry it was so good, thank you kings."

The beautiful post made everyone’s day as people reacted to this heartwarming episode.

One user said, “You’re a blessing, thank you for spreading good in this world!"

Another one wrote, “Awwww. The customer wants to give them forehead kisses. So wholesome."

“I wish more people saw it that way! Positivity and understanding each other can really change the chain of events," another person said.

