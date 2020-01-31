Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Man Approaches Human Rights Commission After His Lover's Parents Oppose Their Marriage

A 25-year old man has knocked at the doors of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, seeking 'justice', claiming the family members of his lover are opposing their marriage.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Approaches Human Rights Commission After His Lover's Parents Oppose Their Marriage
Photo: ANI

A 25-year old man has knocked at the doors of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, seeking 'justice', claiming the family members of his lover are opposing their marriage though he converted to their religion as suggested by her.

The man from Vikarabad near here said the two belonging to different religions have been in love since their school days and both their families initially agreed to the marriage proposal. However, the woman's family later changed mind.

He alleged the woman was badly treated by her family for being in love with him after which she told him to convert to her religion so as to convince her relatives.

But, even after he converted to her religion, they were not agreeing to the marriage, he claimed.

Sources in the commission said they have received the petition, but declined to elaborate further.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram