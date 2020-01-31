Man Approaches Human Rights Commission After His Lover's Parents Oppose Their Marriage
A 25-year old man has knocked at the doors of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, seeking 'justice', claiming the family members of his lover are opposing their marriage.
Photo: ANI
A 25-year old man has knocked at the doors of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, seeking 'justice', claiming the family members of his lover are opposing their marriage though he converted to their religion as suggested by her.
The man from Vikarabad near here said the two belonging to different religions have been in love since their school days and both their families initially agreed to the marriage proposal. However, the woman's family later changed mind.
He alleged the woman was badly treated by her family for being in love with him after which she told him to convert to her religion so as to convince her relatives.
But, even after he converted to her religion, they were not agreeing to the marriage, he claimed.
Sources in the commission said they have received the petition, but declined to elaborate further.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Finds Asim Riaz's Proposal 'Filmi'
- Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev to Book Final vs Novak Djokovic
- Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First to Clock 200 Million Instagram Followers Ahead of Ariana Grande
- Poco X2 Will Not Be a Direct Successor to the Poco F2
- Facebook Takes Down Profile of Jamia Shooter Who Fired at Students During Anti-CAA Protests