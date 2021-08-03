A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for creating a fake profile of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Facebook and soliciting money from persons on his friend list.

Goa Police Crime Branch released a statement saying that the accused, Mohammad Shakir, created fake profiles of various bureaucrats and politicians. In a joint operation with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, arrested Shakir in Mathura and recovered 200 SIM cards from him.

Acording to an IANS report, in July this year, an FIR was filed against unknown persons after a fake social media account in the name of Sawant was created and messages were sent to people known to the chief minister requesting for money to be transferred to Shakir’s account via PayTM.

Shakir has been arrested under sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act and Sections 419, 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Discreet and technical investigation crime revealed that the present crime was being committed from Mewat in Haryana, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, and the surrounding area. Accordingly, information regarding the suspect was shared with the Mewat and Mathura police," the statement said.

In a recent move, the government of India has mandated top social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google to remove accounts with fake profile pictures of known personalities and businesses, and even the general user within 24 hours of being notified of the same by the user or someone on the user’s behalf. This comes as part of the new IT rules and social media giants will need to act immediately after receiving a complaint to this effect, a report in The Times of India said. This move is said to end the menace of impersonation on social media in India.

Between October and December last year, Facebook removed over 1.3 billion fake accounts.

