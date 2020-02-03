Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Man Arrested for Deceit is Cracking up the Internet with His ‘Giraffe-Like’ Long Neck

Cops released the 23-year-old’s close-up portrait on Facebook post his arrest. The picture has gained a wide attention due to Davies’ long neck.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Arrested for Deceit is Cracking up the Internet with His ‘Giraffe-Like’ Long Neck
(Image credit: Facebook)

A mugshot of a man accused of theft has become the fodder for social media. The object of attention is his neck, which some netizens compared to a giraffe.

Harrison Davies, a resident of the seaport of Grimsby, was arrested for stealing 24,000 EUR from his 78-year-old grandmother, according to a report by Grimsby Telegraph.

Cops released the 23-year-old’s close-up portrait on Facebook post his arrest. The picture has gained a wide attention due to Davies’ long neck.

The post shared by the Humberside Police’s handle read, “A 23-year-old man, Harrison Davies, of Stanley Street, Grimsby was sentenced at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Monday, 27 January.”

Soon, the head shot drew in hilarious memes on social media platforms.

One Facebook user retouched Davies's close-up photograph and he placed it on top of a giraffe's neck. Multiple versions of the brushed up work soon followed.

"At least he won't be running on the plains of Africa anymore, the rest of the giraffes will feel at ease," said a social media user.

Another joked, “Every time he told the police a fib, his neck grew. #NeckPinochio”.

Another comment read, "If only his sentence was as long as his neck."

The report added that Davies was using his elderly grandmother's name and financial details to open bank accounts and secure loans. He used the funds to purchase drugs and other goods, therefore was sentenced for a two-year term.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram