Man Arrested for Deceit is Cracking up the Internet with His ‘Giraffe-Like’ Long Neck

A mugshot of a man accused of theft has become the fodder for social media. The object of attention is his neck, which some netizens compared to a giraffe.

Harrison Davies, a resident of the seaport of Grimsby, was arrested for stealing 24,000 EUR from his 78-year-old grandmother, according to a report by Grimsby Telegraph.

Cops released the 23-year-old’s close-up portrait on Facebook post his arrest. The picture has gained a wide attention due to Davies’ long neck.

The post shared by the Humberside Police’s handle read, “A 23-year-old man, Harrison Davies, of Stanley Street, Grimsby was sentenced at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Monday, 27 January.”

Soon, the head shot drew in hilarious memes on social media platforms.

One Facebook user retouched Davies's close-up photograph and he placed it on top of a giraffe's neck. Multiple versions of the brushed up work soon followed.

"At least he won't be running on the plains of Africa anymore, the rest of the giraffes will feel at ease," said a social media user.

Another joked, “Every time he told the police a fib, his neck grew. #NeckPinochio”.

Another comment read, "If only his sentence was as long as his neck."

The report added that Davies was using his elderly grandmother's name and financial details to open bank accounts and secure loans. He used the funds to purchase drugs and other goods, therefore was sentenced for a two-year term.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.