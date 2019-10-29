Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return

The recent release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was long awaited by the gaming community. The gaming geeks couldn’t hold their excitement on October 25 when the game was released.

However, sitting through at work is no piece of cake when you know there’s a new CoD game for you at home to indulge into. So, to help them out, the Call of Duty social media team came to their rescue. The social media team provided a solution to all gamers in form of a leave letter template. The team further suggested that gaming community can send the letter to their bosses.

Forgot to get tomorrow off? Print out this letter and you just might spend the day playing #ModernWarfare anyway. pic.twitter.com/MBFWF1M9E5 — Call of Duty UK (@CallofDutyUK) October 24, 2019

The letter reads: "I am writing to advise _______ is to be relieved of all current duties commencing 0001 hours on October 25.

"The circumstances of their absence are of a highly classified nature, hence should not be subject to questioning due to the sensitivity of activities during the aforementioned time period.

"Their contribution to the task at hand is of International Importance. You may overhear them discussing preparations for their time away, and we advise that you do not engage.

"Please disregard terminology 'loadout', 'sesh', 'we on', 'no scope' and 'them Ws'. As a citizen, this is none of your concern."

It's then signed off from 'Colin O'Duty'

After this post went viral, one man decided to go with the letter and requested his boss to grant him a day leave. The man took to the micro blogging site to share a photo of the letter with his name written on it.

Unsurprisingly, his manager's response was not what he hoped to receive. Chris Carter, aged 35 and working as a refrigeration engineer, told LADbible, "I sent it to my direct team leader, and he told me - and I quote - 'You can kiss my a**! If anyone is having tomorrow off, it's me.'"

It was further mentioned in the report that Chris and his manager share a wonderful bond of friendship. "Me and my team leader regularly play CoD together and we also play Airsoft together," he said.

"We are both in work today and on the same site, ribbing each other about CoD and trying to get finished first to see if we can get off early."

