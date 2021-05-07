Man Asks Google Support for Help With Gmail Account, Ends Up Fixing Issue For Them

In a strange episode shared by a Twitter user, he ended up helping Google support with the issue they could not help him resolve. On the morning of May 4, Mike Rose was locked out of his personal Google Account, the reason being “suspicious activity,” as cited by the Google interface. After trying everything, he turned to the Google support team hoping to regain access to his Google account. To his disappointment, the Google support person, Daniel told him that they were not able to fix that particular issue for personal accounts as they did not have “the tools to troubleshoot personal emails.” Rose was amused to hear that Daniel was also locked out of his personal Google account for months and he was not able to gain access even though he actually offered support to Google users.

Failed by Google support, Rose tried again to fix the issue himself and this time, he managed to do it. Then he asked Daniel, the support guy if he wanted to hear the solution to fix his own account. Excited Daniel asked him to go on. Rose explained the solution to him step-by-step. Daniel said he was “super happy” that Rose found a workaround and managed to fix the issue. He revealed that he actually had lost two accounts and he will try Rose’s solution as soon as his work is over.

After the episode, Rose shared the screenshot of his conversation on Twitter and teased that if anyone else needed Google support, he could offer that because he had offered support to the Google support itself. Updating on the incident after two days, Rose wrote that after his tweet, “far too many” people had messaged him on Twitter seeking support with their Google accounts.

This morning, I was locked out of my Google accountI chatted with Google support to see if they could help me. This is a genuine live chat with Google support: pic.twitter.com/Pi9rPif45u — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) May 4, 2021

According to Daniel, the reason Google support could not help with personal Gmail accounts was they did not have any details or security with those accounts. Getting locked out of their accounts because they forgot the password or failed to update their recovery details is common for Gmail users. “We get many people with the same issue,” said Daniel.

