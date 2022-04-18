Man Asks if Actors Like Nimrat Kaur Show Cleavage to Attract Men, Gets Roasted

A recent tweet about women’s sartorial choices has gone viral. Twitter user RetardedHurt watched an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. From there, he took a screenshot of actress Nimrat Kaur and asked tweeples as to why women wear such outfits if not to entice men. “Ladies, I really want to know what purpose does such outfits exactly serve, if it is to attract men, then why? If not to attract men, then why? It’s a very genuine question and no bait, please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage? Please," he tweeted. However, for his wish to come true, Twitter was kind enough to school him.

Ladies,I really want to know What purpose does such outfits exactly serve,If it is to attract men,then why? If not to attract men,then why?It’s a very genuine question and no bait,please tell me what is the actual purpose to show cleavage?Please🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wicGJWfqdS— Dewang (@RetardedHurt) April 14, 2022

“Idk why men feel like they have rights to know the reason behind a woman’s choice of outfit… since when do women owe u or anybody any explanations?? the audacity to make everything about u tbh," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “why is it not enough for women to want to feel sexy without having the motive to attract someone ?? the world doesn’t revolve around men and what men want."

“What’s wrong with it? I have never seen a comment on men’s clothing. Women will wear whatever is comfortable to them. Are there any moralists in this country who don’t leave a glance when a woman’s cloth is bit away from her bosom?," commented another woman. Let’s have a look at a few responses.

men can be bare chested on tv and in movies but draw the line at a woman’s cleavage 😭 https://t.co/QyuldrJ2dA— twice fans mumbai (@tozakivy) April 15, 2022

Day 163728 of men making everything about themselves https://t.co/lnbRjDWZc6— ~ (@fionaswhvre) April 15, 2022

If questions are not asked at this,then why on wearing this dress or any! https://t.co/sedYd6gtYN pic.twitter.com/Qrt24r4zhs— Bhavya Dholakiya (@BhavyaDholakiy1) April 15, 2022

Cause we have boobs 😎Thats it https://t.co/iLisn6RD4G— அன்புடன்@aishu💐💐💐 (@Itz_aishu) April 15, 2022

It’s just a gorgeous dress that she loved and decided to wear ! It has nothing to do with men . Y’all can c h o k e https://t.co/Dt4nheFsaU— Bells 🖤 (@KaifSparkleEyes) April 15, 2022

This is one of those instances where people just cannot keep their opinions off the table. It is almost every morning that one has to wake up and see such tweets where people are trying to police every choice a woman makes. However, this time women did not stay mum and had a few very witty answers in order to school him.

