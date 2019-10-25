Man Attacked by Deer Which He Shot and Thought Was Dead

In a bizarre incident, a man on Tuesday was attacked by a deer, which he had hunted and thought was dead.

According to Ladbible, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that the the 66-year old Arkansas man, Thomas Alexander, was out alone hunting near Yellville in Marion County, Florida. He had shot the buck with a muzzleloader.

Later, his nephew found him lying severely injured in the woods with his body riddled with antler-punctured wounds.

Keith Stephens, the Chief of Communications of the agency told KY3, "I've worked for the Game and Fish Commission for 20 years, and it's one of the stranger things that's happened."

Stephen added that apparently Thomas had gone near the buck to check whether the animal is dead or alive and that could have been when the buck attacked him back.

Another official from the agency told CNN, that a good hunting practice is to wait for 15 to 30 minutes before approaching a shot deer to make sure it is dead.

It was reported that when his nephew reached him, he was still alert and was also able to talk to his wife. However, he ceased breathing by the time the paramedics could get him to the hospital.

Officials said they are not certain whether the cause of the death was the antler wounds or any other health issues such as a heart attack. However, they confirmed that no autopsy will be done in this regard.

