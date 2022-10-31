Man Attempts Doorbell Ditch Prank on Roommate With a Twist, Reddit Video Goes Viral

Kids often enjoy the adrenaline of the doorbell ditch prank. This man, however, took the prank to the next level. He attempted it on his roommate from the inside of their home. Posted on Reddit’s largest humour depository, the man documented the entire process in a clip. On his way home, he rang the doorbell and recorded it over his phone. Hiding the Bluetooth speaker in their shoe rack, the man began his elaborate prank. He plays the doorbell sound and his roommate goes out to check who it is. Confused upon finding no one, he returns. The man attempts this not once, but at least four times. On his final attempt, he reveals the Bluetooth speaker to his roommate, who charges at the man in fury before the clip is cut off. Take a peek here:

Social media users empathized with the roommate. Seeing as he was playing games, his rage seemed justified to them. After all, interrupting a game is not a good idea. Some others were amazed by the man’s genius plan. He became the last person to ever be doubted. “You never expect the ding donger to be on the inside. It’s brilliant,” commented a user.

Another user wrote, “I’d tell them about the prank a week or so later, when they can laugh about it.”

A third user joked, “You’re allowed to cook and eat a roommate like this. Courts don’t care.”

Meanwhile, a few other users were dazed by something completely different. It was the door. Most had never seen a door opening outwards. A few users from the United States explained the building code from different parts of the country. According to them, the southern states, which have a chance of being struck by hurricanes, have doors opening on the outside. It is so that the doors aren’t blown inwards. In northern states, where there is snow, the doors open inwards. This is to avoid getting trapped in heavy snow. Some other users pointed out that doors opening outwards is a good idea in case there is a panic situation and people pile up behind the door. It can still be opened.

