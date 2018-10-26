GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Man Attempts to Steal Britain's Magna Carta, Twitter Documents Failure With Memes

The version of the 13th century charter of rights on display in Salisbury Cathedral is the best preserved versions of the Magna Carta and one out of the only four surviving original copies to exist today.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2018, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Attempts to Steal Britain's Magna Carta, Twitter Documents Failure With Memes
The version of the 13th century charter of rights on display in Salisbury Cathedral is the best preserved versions of the Magna Carta and one out of the only four surviving original copies to exist today.
Loading...
In a bizarre incident, a man was arrested on Thursday in the UK for attempting to steal the Magna Carta. Yes, the Magna Carta - the charter of rights agreed to by King John of England and often considered one of Britain's most valuable documents.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Salisbury, England's eponymous Salisbury Cathedral that houses the historic document when a 45-year-old man set off the building's alarms while attempting to punch holes in the glass cage that protects it.

Wilshire Police, who arrested the suspect, confirmed that though it appears to be a smash and grab attempt, no damage has come to the Magna Carta. The suspect has been taken for questioning.





There are only four existing original copies of the 13th century document which was signed in Runnymede near Windsor and has since spiked and ebbed in political importance in England. The one in Salisbury is the best preserved version and went on display in 2015.

While the charter has temporarily been removed from inside its broken case, the incident immediately went viral on social media, with several people coming up with memes and jokes to express their astonishment.
















And yes, Nicolas Cage did come up once or twice, thanks to his National Treasure escapades.





Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...