Man Attempts to Steal Britain's Magna Carta, Twitter Documents Failure With Memes
The version of the 13th century charter of rights on display in Salisbury Cathedral is the best preserved versions of the Magna Carta and one out of the only four surviving original copies to exist today.
The incident occurred on Thursday in Salisbury, England's eponymous Salisbury Cathedral that houses the historic document when a 45-year-old man set off the building's alarms while attempting to punch holes in the glass cage that protects it.
Wilshire Police, who arrested the suspect, confirmed that though it appears to be a smash and grab attempt, no damage has come to the Magna Carta. The suspect has been taken for questioning.
Here's the damage to the Magna Carta case - Salisbury Cathedral have removed it from public display for safekeeping pic.twitter.com/1dKPkmZYPh— Rebecca Hudson (@journalrebecca) October 26, 2018
There are only four existing original copies of the 13th century document which was signed in Runnymede near Windsor and has since spiked and ebbed in political importance in England. The one in Salisbury is the best preserved version and went on display in 2015.
While the charter has temporarily been removed from inside its broken case, the incident immediately went viral on social media, with several people coming up with memes and jokes to express their astonishment.
The memes are flowing in again— Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) October 26, 2018
— What Magna Carta, we came to Salisbury to poison Skripal
— Right you are pic.twitter.com/RFkjvzZUFQ
"Man arrested trying to steal Magna Carta" seems like a metaphor for our times. https://t.co/a6IKrtbyrm— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) October 26, 2018
Police have released this image of the culprit... 😄 #MagnaCarta pic.twitter.com/JSV5YVdmpR— Lord Grey's Regiment (@joinLordGrey) October 26, 2018
Here is a photo of the suspects that attempted to steal the Magna Carta. pic.twitter.com/A0W0rgPNlM— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) October 26, 2018
" ... want to buy a second hand Magna Carta ? I'm a little bit wuuuh, a little bit waaay, I'll nick anything, me ... " pic.twitter.com/Aaj6f0uVtP— VoiceOfTheMysterons (@Mysteron_Voice) October 26, 2018
And yes, Nicolas Cage did come up once or twice, thanks to his National Treasure escapades.
"And is this the man who nicked your Magna Carta?"#MagnaCarta pic.twitter.com/JqIGABPyfG— IdleQuips (@IdleQuips) October 26, 2018
It's clear who the main suspect for trying to steal the Magna Carta is... pic.twitter.com/2eD7vq3Rzi— Adam Appleton (@appletoa12) October 26, 2018
