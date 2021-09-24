Man Bans Entry of Children, Allows Dogs to His Wedding. Sister-in-law Miffed

In a never-heard-before idea, a man has barred the entry of children to his wedding venue but allowed dogs. As a result, his sister-in-law, a mother to a seven-month-old, won’t be able to attend the function. What has angered her, even more, is the fact that dogs are allowed at the wedding, but kids aren’t.

This woman, who lives in Midlands, shared the story with people on a website called Mumsnet.

As per a report in Birmingham Live, the wedding is supposed to take place on the South Coast where the woman, if she decides to go, would have to stay for three days.

She said that her brother-in-law is getting married in December and they received the invitation last week. She gave birth to a baby in April this year and despite knowing that, he made it clear in the invitation that nobody was allowed to bring children to the wedding. This essentially means the man decided not to extend an invite to his nephew. A lot of people commented on the post when the woman shared her story. While some of them sympathised with her, others said that it is a big day for the bride and the groom and they can do whatever they want.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here