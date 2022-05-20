Man Books Business Class Flight for Parents for the First Time, Netizens Feel his Joy

It is always a moment of pride when we do something for our parents. Gaurav Sabnis, an associate professor living in the US, knows this very well. He has given his parents a moment of their lifetime by booking them a business class flight for the first time from India to visit him. He felt “extra grown-up.”

Recently, Gaurav tweeted a long thread to express his joy of finally being able to book business class seats for his parents. In one of the tweets, he wrote, “First time booking business class tickets for parents to visit us here from India. Feeling extra grown-up. Finally able to afford a flight in which parents can stretch out and sleep.”

The man further revealed how his mother finds joy in little things. Calling his mother an ardent traveller, he pointed out that in his childhood, his mother used to avoid drinking any water during the bus rides due to the inaccessibility of toilets. He realised it after growing up. In his tweets, he further asserted that his mother loved the culture of using clean and safe washrooms at gas stations the first time she visited him in the US.

While Gaurav wanted to bring his parents via a flight in business class to the US in April 2020 and experience the feeling in front of his eyes, the pandemic changed his plans. However, now, he is finally been able to gift something he always wanted to his parents. Netizens on Twitter felt the excitement he was feeling and reacted to his tweet thread with love and praise.

One of the users corrected Gaurav for calling it ‘small joy’ and said is a ‘big joy, actually,”

Another one wrote, “This thread made my day! That love, that joy, that feeling when you do something ‘big’ for your parents is precious.”

A user agreed with Gaurav and called it a “privilege” to book a business class ticket.

Did Gaurav’s story put a smile on your face?

