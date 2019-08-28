Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Man Born with Under-Developed Limbs to Run 900 Miles Barefoot for Environmental Awareness

Tony Riddle is hoping to cover approximately 30 miles per day for a month from September 1 as he runs from Land’s End to John o‘Groats, without any shoes or any socks.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Born with Under-Developed Limbs to Run 900 Miles Barefoot for Environmental Awareness
(Cartoon by Mir Suhail)
Loading...

A man in the United Kingdom will be running a barefoot 900 mile-long marathon across the country to raise funds for environmental organizations.

Tony Riddle is hoping to cover approximately 30 miles per day for a month from September 1 as he runs from Land’s End to John o‘Groats, without any shoes or any socks.

But that’s not all. Tony will be also collecting garbage en route and hosting talks, debates and interviews with environmental experts.

The natural lifestyle coach aims to raise £25,000 for five sustainability-focused organisations including Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion, Rainforest Alliance, Surfers Against Sewage, Care International, and Client Earth.

Born with under-developed lower limbs, Tony’s feet were once a “source of excruciating pain” as he was bound by cast for the first 12 weeks of his life and then braced for the next two years, Metro UK reports

“We are so disconnected from and void of nature, how can we ever relate to our environmental issues and fully commit to sustainability?” Tony was quoted as saying.

“If we can’t connect or relate to nature, what chance do we have of saving it, and ourselves?”

By undertaking the challenge, Tony hopes to demonstrate the capability of human physicality and highlight the importance of connecting with the environment.

“As a father to three children, soon to be four; I feel the urgency for a change in our current disconnected behaviours. We need to do more to communicate the problem that arises from our disconnection from the natural world. ‘This is why I have chosen to support these organisations who, between them, protect our oceans, lands and animal – including human – species,” he said.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that an Indonesian man is walking more than 430 miles backward from his village in eastern Java to the country's capital to raise awareness about deforestation.

Medi Bastoni’s hectic expedition began on July 18 from his home on the slope of Mount Wilis, a dormant volcano in East Java province that has been affected by deforestation, just a year after he completed a 45 mile walk from East Java's town of Tulungagung to the peak of Mount Wilis to raise awareness about deforestation.

"I'm doing this to raise people's awareness of deforestation," Bastoni told the news agency.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram