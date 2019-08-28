Man Born with Under-Developed Limbs to Run 900 Miles Barefoot for Environmental Awareness

A man in the United Kingdom will be running a barefoot 900 mile-long marathon across the country to raise funds for environmental organizations.

Tony Riddle is hoping to cover approximately 30 miles per day for a month from September 1 as he runs from Land’s End to John o‘Groats, without any shoes or any socks.

But that’s not all. Tony will be also collecting garbage en route and hosting talks, debates and interviews with environmental experts.

The natural lifestyle coach aims to raise £25,000 for five sustainability-focused organisations including Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion, Rainforest Alliance, Surfers Against Sewage, Care International, and Client Earth.

Born with under-developed lower limbs, Tony’s feet were once a “source of excruciating pain” as he was bound by cast for the first 12 weeks of his life and then braced for the next two years, Metro UK reports

“We are so disconnected from and void of nature, how can we ever relate to our environmental issues and fully commit to sustainability?” Tony was quoted as saying.

“If we can’t connect or relate to nature, what chance do we have of saving it, and ourselves?”

By undertaking the challenge, Tony hopes to demonstrate the capability of human physicality and highlight the importance of connecting with the environment.

“As a father to three children, soon to be four; I feel the urgency for a change in our current disconnected behaviours. We need to do more to communicate the problem that arises from our disconnection from the natural world. ‘This is why I have chosen to support these organisations who, between them, protect our oceans, lands and animal – including human – species,” he said.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that an Indonesian man is walking more than 430 miles backward from his village in eastern Java to the country's capital to raise awareness about deforestation.

Medi Bastoni’s hectic expedition began on July 18 from his home on the slope of Mount Wilis, a dormant volcano in East Java province that has been affected by deforestation, just a year after he completed a 45 mile walk from East Java's town of Tulungagung to the peak of Mount Wilis to raise awareness about deforestation.

"I'm doing this to raise people's awareness of deforestation," Bastoni told the news agency.

