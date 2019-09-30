Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Man Breaks Up Fierce Fight Between Snake and Gecko Using Bare Hands

Would you dare to get in between a snake and a gecko fight?

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Image credit: YouTube screengrab

Suppose you see a snake and a gecko, entangled together to a pole. What will be your reflex action? To run away, right? Well one brave heart did quite the opposite of running away.

A video has surfaced of a snake and a gecko engaged in a fierce fight on a pole. A passerby, who came across this fascinatingly terrifying situation, took a bold move and decided to break the fight between the animals.

Though originally recorded in 2017, the video went viral again after it was recently published by Jukin Media.

The video shows the gecko biting the snake which has coiled itself around the lizard. Within a few seconds, the man – using his bare hands- tries to pull away the snake from the gecko’s jaws. The snake, in the meantime, keeps on coiling the lizard’s body more tightly.

Initially, the man tries to separate the two by lightly pulling the reptile; finally he yanks away the snake from the lizard’s mouth and throws it on the ground. Moments after being separated, the gecko climbs up the pole and the snake slithers away.

A few days back, another video involving a snake and a man created quite a stir in social media. The video shows a man teasing a snake which later revolts and latches onto the person’s head.

