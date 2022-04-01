Man Brings Xbox to Hospital to Pass Time While His Partner Spends 21 Hours in Labour

Men can be real freaks when it comes to gaming. In a bizarre incident, one dad-to-be brought his gaming console to a hospital where his girlfriend was in labour. It included an Xbox, monitor, headset. Getting impatient while his partner was in labour, the man decided to pass his time while playing games. His girlfriend Amber was in labour for 21 hours and she posted the video of her partner on TikTok and it immediately went viral. As per a report by Mirror, Amber on top of the video wrote, “My boyfriend brought his entire gaming system to the hospital during my 21-hour long induction."

The video has expounded two different types of reactions from netizens. While some people thought that this is a major red flag, others defended the man. “I love my games, but I’ve never attempted to do this got better things to worry about,” one person wrote. Another person said, “I wouldn’t mind after labour but during is a different story."

One person who came in to defend the man wrote, “I mean what ya wanted him to do? Sit there for 21 hours staring at her? She was probably more entertained watching him play… I would be." Explaining it to the netizens, Amber said that it was “okay" because she “wasn’t in any type of pain till 19 hours later when it was almost time to push."

In unrelated news, after more than a decade as an ICU nurse, Julie has worked in hospice care for more than five years. She recently began sharing her knowledge and experience on TikTok, where she has amassed over 430,000 followers and 3.6 million likes under the username @hospicenursejulie. Hospice care is a type of health treatment that focuses on reducing pain and suffering in terminally ill patients while also responding to their emotional and spiritual needs.

According to the nurse, dying patients frequently see dead relatives, deceased friends, or old pets who have passed in the final weeks of their life. She said it happens so frequently that they include it in their “educational packets" for patients and their families, but she has no idea why.

“We put it in the instructional packets that we send to the patient and their loved ones so they understand what’s going on because it happens so frequently," she said. But we have no idea why it happens or how to explain it,’ she explained.

