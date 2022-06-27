Man Builds Bed With Wheels in China, Unlocks New Levels of Comfort

Being lazy, although regarded as a negative trait, can sometimes lead to incredible invention. For instance, this resident of Yunnan, China has created a battery-powered bed with wheels that helps him get around, without having to get up. 39-year-old Zhu Jianqiang made a bed with wheels that can roll his mattress to places where others have to walk. Lying down proudly on his unique creation, Zhu posted its videos on Chinese social media app, Douyin, and instantly struck a chord with the users on the platform.

When Zhu was a school-going kid, he often had difficulty getting out of his bed early in the morning, and due to this, he used to get late to school. He then wondered what it would be like if he could go to school while relaxing on his bed. After years of growing up, a week-long making and roughly Rs 12,000 later, he had his dream come true.

A video of Zhu flaunting his bed was shared on Twitter. Take a look:

A whole new level of couch potato — Zhu Jianqiang went viral after he created this bed, which you can stay in all day pic.twitter.com/W1qjluxFcM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 26, 2022

Zhu made the bed from scratch and also installed a canopy that gives it a tent-like shape. The canopy protects Zhu while he is out in the rain. In the video, Zhu is seen going places in his village on his bed and doing several activities, including fishing. Zhu is seen chilling on his bed beside a lake with a fishing rod in his hand.

The bed is able to roll with a speed as fast as the walking speed of a human. The battery-powered bed, on a full charge, can go up to 30 miles. “The car works pretty well. It turns out that my childhood dream is not so unrealistic,” Zhu is heard saying in the video.

He aims to make several other improvements to the car and make it more efficient and feature-laden. Zhu wishes to take his bed-car everywhere and go fishing all day when he is older.

