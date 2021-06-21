Man Builds Drone-like Aircraft, Flies On it in Backyard. Watch Viral Video

A video is going viral on the social media site Reddit in which, a man can be seen flying a drone-like aircraft in his backyard. Posting the video, a Reddit user MechanicOpposite4455 wrote that it was a “home-made working rideable drone.” Social media users are finding the video to be next-level impressive.

In the clip, the man can be seen sitting in a chair in the middle of four interconnected ring-like structures which have small propellers embedded in them. Soon, as the man starts the machine, the outer ends of the rings, which were touching the ground, rise in the air. The rings become straight with the propellers activated and within just five seconds, the man with the machine is in the air. He speedily rises to the level of the roofs of the nearby homes visible in the video. Despite the little fluctuation, the aircraft is very stable and is well controlled by the man in the video.

The video appears to be recorded by a family member of his, whose muffled giggle can be heard in the video. The family member is standing near the top window of the house, slightly visible in the next part of the video, which is from the point of view of the driver of the rideable drone. The rotating fans on the lattices of the ring-like structure can be seen. When the video switches to the family member’s point of view, the man can be smiling and landing down. The swings in the park can be seen swinging caused by the blow of the drone.

Fascinated by the video that has more than 67,000 upvotes, many Redditors commented with witty remarks. One user wrote that it was four minutes of fun but 73 hours of changing batteries. Another user quipped that now the man’s neighbours would hate him. Speculating how many propellers the man would have used in building the “rideable drone,” a user counted them to be 78 small propellers attached to each block of the circular lattices.

