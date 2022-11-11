Man Builds Massive Shiva Linga With Gym Equipment in Gwalior, Photos Surface Online

This unique method of creating a Shiva Linga will leave you surprised. A viral photo shows how a gym instructor managed to build a massive Shiva Linga with gym equipment. Colors Of Bharat, a page that showcases the beauty and talent of India, shared the photo on Twitter, and the Shiva Linga made of gym equipment is said to have been created by a Gwalior gym owner.

In the picture, a man is seen worshipping the Shiva Linga that has been created using weight plates, dumbbells and ropes. It is also adorned with garlands and fresh flowers. One can also notice a diya being lit up in the front. The gym instructor has used his creativity to the fullest as he has not missed a spot. He even used three pink dumbbells as the Tripuṇḍra aka three horizontal lines on the forehead. Along with the picture, the caption read, “A gym owner from Gwalior recreates a Shivling using gym equipment”.

Take a look at the post below:

A gym owner from Gwalior recreates a Shivling using gym equipment pic.twitter.com/0KvEeO9Nvw — Colours of Bharat (@ColoursOfBharat) November 7, 2022

The old photo has resurfaced online and has received over 1,798 likes. The gym owner’s creativity wowed internet users. One of the users wrote, “That’s one impressive schlong”. Another user wrote, “He has immersed himself in Bhakti. This is what Bhakti means”. Apart from that several other users commented with joining hands emoji and clap emoji. Take a look at a few tweets from social media users below.

He has immersed himself in Bhakti. This is what Bhakti means. — Amit (@AmitJainz) November 10, 2022

That's one impressive schlong. — The Yawn Identity (@TheYawnIdentity) November 7, 2022

🙏🙏🙏 — Nikhilesh Kumar (@Nikhilesh412) November 7, 2022

This is not the first time a unique photo like this has gone viral. Previously, on the Puri beach in Odisha, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a statue of Lord Shiva made of sand that was encrusted with 23,436 rudraksha beads. He built the nine-foot-tall and 18-foot-wide installation with the statement “we pray for peace” in the midst of Ukraine’s escalating war situation. Along with the magnificent picture, Pattnaik stated that it took 12 tonnes of sand to complete the sculpture in six hours. He added that he used 23,436 Rudrakshya installed on Lord Shiva’s sand art for the first time.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here