Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Man Burnt Rs 5.3 Crore to Avoid Paying Money to His Ex-Wife

The businessman is also ordered to pay $2,000 a day to his ex-wife for every day, until he discloses his finances to the court.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Burnt Rs 5.3 Crore to Avoid Paying Money to His Ex-Wife
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar bills are seen in this picture illustration, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration/File Photo

In a bizarre incident a man in Canada burnt 1 million Canadian dollars (approx. Rs 5.3 crore) to avoid paying to his ex-wife.

Bruce McConville informed about the same in an Ottawa Superior Court hearing last week. Bruce confessed to the Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips that he withdrew about 1 million Canadian dollars in 25 separate withdrawals from six separate bank accounts.

While he also accepted that he has no record of the bonfires or a witness, he went on to say, “It’s not something that I would normally do. I am not a person that is extremely materialistic. A little goes a long way. I have always been frugal. That’s why my business lasted for 31 years.”

Ever since he confessed, the judge has sentenced McConville to 30 days in jail for violating the court orders. The businessman is also ordered to pay $2,000 a day to his ex-wife for every day, until he discloses his finances to the court.

Interestingly, 55-year-old McConville has also run for mayor of Ottawa in 2018. However, he lost to Jim Watson, who’s held the office since 2010.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram