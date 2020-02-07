Man Burnt Rs 5.3 Crore to Avoid Paying Money to His Ex-Wife

In a bizarre incident a man in Canada burnt 1 million Canadian dollars (approx. Rs 5.3 crore) to avoid paying to his ex-wife.

Bruce McConville informed about the same in an Ottawa Superior Court hearing last week. Bruce confessed to the Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips that he withdrew about 1 million Canadian dollars in 25 separate withdrawals from six separate bank accounts.

While he also accepted that he has no record of the bonfires or a witness, he went on to say, “It’s not something that I would normally do. I am not a person that is extremely materialistic. A little goes a long way. I have always been frugal. That’s why my business lasted for 31 years.”

Ever since he confessed, the judge has sentenced McConville to 30 days in jail for violating the court orders. The businessman is also ordered to pay $2,000 a day to his ex-wife for every day, until he discloses his finances to the court.

Interestingly, 55-year-old McConville has also run for mayor of Ottawa in 2018. However, he lost to Jim Watson, who’s held the office since 2010.

