Man Buys Beers for Disheartened 'Old Boy' Struggling With App to Order Drinks at UK Pub

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with apps being a ‘new normal,’ pubs were granted permission to re-open indoors on May 17 in England. But the senior citizens are facing challenges in coming to terms with the new guidelines. Sharing a photo of a senior citizen at a Wetherspoon pub, a man shared an old guy’s story who was not able to get a pint as he was not tech-savvy enough to have the app.The 79-year-old waited for a quarter of an hour at The Ernest Willows in Cardiff, before an onlooker Mark Farrier decided to step in as he felt sorry for the elderly man.

Farrier told LadBible that he could see him try his level best to draw the attention of the waiters but they just went past him a couple of times, leaving him disheartened. The 39-year-old could not see the old guy’s struggle and ended up getting a pint for him. Farrier ordered two pints and shared a good conversation with the old man. He later posted a photo with the old guy and gave out a message to society that with current COVID-19 rules, elder people can get excluded. He said, “A lot of elderly people will be in this position this week.”

Talking about his encounter with the staff, Farrier said that they were nice and polite to apologize after he confronted them.Wetherspoon applauded Farrier for his kind gesture and made amendments to their guidelines. They said that customers can give their orders directly to the staff, as well as using the app. Though customers there said that the app was necessary owing to the COVID-19 virus spread but they also felt bad for the old guy. One of the customers said, “It was a lovely gesture of the fellow customer to intervene and buy him a couple of pints.” While another one saluted Farrier for his intention to create awareness for the elderly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here