Man Buys Birds Just to Set Them Free, Netizens Laud Him For His Kind Deed

The world is full of people who show compassion towards animals or birds.

The Internet is replete with videos of people serving food or water to the needy animals or helping injured birds.

In one such act of kindness, a person bought birds from a seller to set them free.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by Wildlifeclup and on Twitter by a senior government official named Dayanand Kamble.

The clip shows the man sitting in his car and taking birds one at a time from the seller. He then sets them free. Putting out the video on Twitter, Kamble wrote, “Freedom is being You...Without anyone's Permission..!”

Netizens flooded the post with comments. Many appreciated the man for his kindness, while some called it a scam by the seller.

One user called the man a real hero, while the other said he found it wonderful to see the man’s “random gesture.”

A Twitterati said, “God bless this man”. Another netizen called him “Great Man”.

An Instagram user said that not all such birds can survive in the open as they may be exotic. “Birds that grow up in captivity cannot take care of themselves. They don’t know how to defend themselves, they don’t know how to find food, they don’t know many tactics of surviving,” the user said, in an attempt to drive his point home.

On the other hand, some Tweeple, calling it a scam, mentioned that these are trained birds and they come back to their seller.

A user said that he had also done it but the birds returned to the seller.