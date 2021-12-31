Man Buys Momos for Little Boy, His Priceless Reaction Goes Viral

One of the best feelings in the world is doing something that brings a smile to someone’s face. A good deed stays in your heart for years to come and the warm fuzzy feeling that accompanies it is incomparable. The deed may not be something big. It can be as minuscule as buying a small food item for a little boy and the smile you get in return will warm your heart. This is exactly what happened in a video that has gone viral and is winning hearts all over.

An Instagram handle called Chatore Brothers has posted the video where we see a small boy holding a man’s hand and guiding him to a roadside eatery that sells momos. He then points to the menu section and fixates on Paneer Momo. He is then seen relishing the dish and smiling at the camera while the man gives him a thumbs up. The video plays to the tune of the Ajay-Atul composed song O Saiyyan from the 2012 movie Agneepath. The boy’s smile is probably the cutest thing you will see on the internet today and has drawn overwhelming responses from netizens. The clip has amassed 149557 likes.

The comments section was full with heart emoticons and comments like “Wow” and “that smile”. Another user commented, “Bless you for such a good deed”

However some comments were critical of the man showcasing his good deeds to the world. “When you do a good deed please put your phone in your pocket”, said one comment while another one said, “ Aap log ko help karte ho toh phone pe kyu dalte ho dikhava kar ne ka liya (Why do you have to film the whole deed when you are helping someone just to show off).

Well, putting that debate apart, it was a wonderful gesture on the part of the man to make the little boy’s day.

