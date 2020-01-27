Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Man Buys Stolen Bicycle for Rs 7,000, Returns it to Rightful Owner

Ste Burke, a resident of Liverpool, England was coming back from the gym when three men approached him and asked him if he would like to buy a bicycle.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
Man Buys Stolen Bicycle for Rs 7,000, Returns it to Rightful Owner
Image credit: Twitter

A man bought a £1300 (approximately Rs 1,20,000) bicycle for £80 (approximately Rs 7,000) after realising the two-wheeler was stolen. Ste Burke, a resident of Liverpool, England was coming back from the gym when three men approached him and asked him if he would like to buy a bicycle for a hundred pounds.

In an interview with the website, Ste said, “That was my first red flag, then I saw the bike lock on the back of the wheel and he wanted to sell a £1350 bike for £100.”

Ste went on to reveal that he offered the man £80 and he sold it for that amount, Metro UK reported.

The report revealed that the 26-year-old then got the bicycle and put up a tweet, asking if someone recognises it. “I put it on Twitter because I knew it wouldn’t have been stolen far away as it was locked,'' he was quoted as saying.

Ste wrote, “Has anyone had their bike stolen? Just bought this for £80 and it’s got a bike lock on it. Apparently it’s from the Crosby area. Bought it so I can get it back to the right owner. I know it’s a £1350 bike and I'd be heartbroken if it was me. Give us a shout.”

Soon after, a woman recognized the cycle and connected Ste with the real owner, who was extremely relieved to get the two-wheeler back. The man’s house was apparently burgled a few days earlier.

Ste, who got more than 11,000 retweets was also offered a free bicycle from Halfords, a retail company, which he declined.

A number of Twitter users hailed the move. This is what they wrote:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
