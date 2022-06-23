Man Buys Wife Birkin Bag to Say Sorry for Recognising Mia Khalifa While on Honeymoon

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa is known for her quirky, as well as, humorous content on social media. And recently, she shared how her mere presence helped a woman get a Birkin handbag. The luxury brand handbags can cost somewhere between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Last week, Mia shared a tweet where she posted a screenshot of a TikTok video originally shared by an influencer featuring a Birkin bag.

The 29-year-old revealed that a TikTok influencer who made the video got a Birkin bag after her partner recognised the former adult film star in a hotel lobby. The TikTok video shared by influencer Iya Mariella mentioned a text that read, “POV: You are in Paris having dinner with your husband and he spots Mia Khalifa.” The text also mentioned that Mariella’s husband got “too excited” when he spotted Mia and texted his fellow male friends about it. Mia commented on Mariella’s post and wrote, “Good, he owes you a Birkin.” And just like that, to make up for his behaviour, the man gifted his partner a Birkin bag.

Mia shared the screenshot of the Birkin bag received by Mariella on Twitter and wrote, “This influencer staying at my hotel in Paris posted a TikTok feeling bad cause her man was excited to see me walk by at dinner last night, and this morning, he bought her a Birkin to make up for it. A Birkin.”

In a hilarious response to Mariella’s Birkin video, Mia commented, “All I get when my man looks at another woman is gaslit.”

This influencer staying at my hotel in Paris posted a TikTok feeling bad cause her man was excited to see me walk by at dinner last night, and this morning he bought her a birkin to make up for it. A *BIRKIN* !! pic.twitter.com/DQXoZ3xiKV — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) June 13, 2022

In a more recent tweet, Mia shared another TikTok video, where she collaborated with the couple. The hilarious video shows Mariella acting angry at her husband for getting excited after spotting Mia. While Mariella was getting angry at her husband, Mia was watching the duo with an awkward expression. In the next moment, we see the man coming over with a Birkin bag that seemed to have a dramatic calming effect on Mariella. Mia shared the TikTok video on Twitter and wrote, “Y’all, we met.”

Have you watched the hilarious video yet?

