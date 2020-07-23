BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Man Captures Exact Moment When Lightning Strikes Statue of Liberty amid Storm in New York

Lightning strikes illuminate the Statue of Liberty

A 'nightmarish' rainstorm swept across New York City. The video of  Lightning strikes illuminates the Statue of Liberty went round on social media.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 23, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Share this:

A striking video captured during the thunderstorm on Wednesday reveals the moment lightning hits behind the Statue of Liberty.

The 21-second footage shared on Twitter depicts dark clouds gathering over Statue of Liberty, with a huge blast of lightning emerging from the sky and vanishing behind her pedestal. The powerful thunderstorm with strong winds passed across the Big Apple Wednesday afternoon, amid severe warnings of storm in the Tri-State area.

Many have taken to Twitter to post pictures and videos from the severe weather situation. And the dramatic footage of lightning striking the Statue of Liberty is going viral. The moment was captured by Twitter user Mikey Cee who shot it from a pier on Ellis Island.

The video inspired many reactions on Twitter and netizens could not help but wonder what other "ominous" things 2020 had in store for them this year.

According to the National Hurricane Center tweet , Tropical Storm, Gonzalo is building in the South Atlantic into what could become a hurricane by the time it reaches Florida.

