Man Captures Exact Moment When Lightning Strikes Statue of Liberty amid Storm in New York

A striking video captured during the thunderstorm on Wednesday reveals the moment lightning hits behind the Statue of Liberty.

The 21-second footage shared on Twitter depicts dark clouds gathering over Statue of Liberty, with a huge blast of lightning emerging from the sky and vanishing behind her pedestal. The powerful thunderstorm with strong winds passed across the Big Apple Wednesday afternoon, amid severe warnings of storm in the Tri-State area.

Many have taken to Twitter to post pictures and videos from the severe weather situation. And the dramatic footage of lightning striking the Statue of Liberty is going viral. The moment was captured by Twitter user Mikey Cee who shot it from a pier on Ellis Island.

The video inspired many reactions on Twitter and netizens could not help but wonder what other "ominous" things 2020 had in store for them this year.

Any other year this is cool. In 2020 it just comes off as particularly ominous. — Peter Mallouk (@PeterMallouk) July 23, 2020

hi Mikey, that's great video. Did you shoot this video of the storm? Will you irrevocably grant all NBCU platforms/partners unlimited use in perpetuity with credit?Thanks for considering the request. — Natalie Pasquarella (@Natalie4NY) July 22, 2020

It’s pretty easy to figure out who is responsible for this high voltage attack on lady liberty... pic.twitter.com/0nEiobMKpn — Larry Todesca (@larrytodesca1) July 23, 2020

All it's missing is Ghostbusters sound track. https://t.co/WKGIU7Vbfh — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) July 23, 2020

I assume it gets hit pretty often.After all, it's a big lump of copper sticking up in an open area.It really is just a decorative lightening rod. — Cranky Old Guy (@Cranky_Old_Guy) July 23, 2020

According to the National Hurricane Center tweet , Tropical Storm, Gonzalo is building in the South Atlantic into what could become a hurricane by the time it reaches Florida.