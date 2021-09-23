Man Captures Fiery Lightning Strike in Maharasthra, Spine-chilling Video is Viral

An alarming video of a lightning strike in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur has caught everyone’s attention online. While the incident reportedly happened earlier in May this year, the video went viral after it was shared on YouTube by ViralHog recently. The clip shows a massive bolt striking the surface which is nearly 200 meters away from the point where this video was recorded. The strike was so strong that it appeared like a blast involving a large explosive. It sent a thick layer of smoke rising into the air and the strike was followed by a number of loud claps of thunder. In the caption shared along with the video, Rakesh Raut- the man who recorded this video, talked about his experience of witnessing it. Raut was taking a nap after lunch when he first heard the thunders in the stormy weather outside.

Raut heard a few loud claps of thunder near his apartment and looked outside from the balcony to see what was happening. He then grabbed his phone to record as a few bolts of lightning were striking very close.

At the 18th second of this video, a lighting strike happens and a few seconds later a flock of birds can be seen flying away. Raut continued to role the camera and was able to film a lighting strike near an electricity supply line nearly 200 meters away from his house.

Raut said while the strike happened at some distance, it appeared very close. He added that the strike scared people and he could hear them screaming. People ran to a safer place after the strike and thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Since being shared online, the clip has received nearly 9,000 views along with several comments from users. Reacting to the video, a user said that the clip ‘literally’ showed the layer of smoke after the lightning.

Meanwhile, other users suggested that it was extremely good luck that no one got injured in the incident

