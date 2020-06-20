Man Captures His Deceased Cat on Camera, Can You Figure Out if it is Real?

There are times when we think that we have seen something in the dark and moments later, you see there is nothing. But how do you explain if a dead cat is captured on the camera?

Such a weird incident has happened to a woman when she saw her dead cat Blackjack suddenly sitting on a sofa. The incident was captured from the CCTV camera footage. The woman, who goes with the Reddit username Chlochan, shared the clip with fellow Redditors some days back and everyone is excited and puzzled.

She captioned the post: “Not sure if this can be explained but I caught what looks like my cat Blackjack, who passed away almost exactly a year ago, materialising on our sofa (far left) when I turned the lights on from my phone. There was nothing black on the sofa, just the pillows that are red, grey and cream”.

The date stamp on the video reveals it to be from the month of May. In the half-a-minute long footage, a living room is in the vision. A black cat can be seen jumping down from a sofa. But just then the lights turn on and a black cat appears on another sofa. Incidentally, the woman saw the ghost of her pet cat nearly a year after its death.

As soon as the lights are turned on the feline materializes. When the woman enters the room, she appears to be looking for her living cats, while a black cat sits still on a sofa.

Redditors also commented that they saw a black cat sitting there. One user said that even if the stunt was pulled off with some tricks, it was masterfully executed.



