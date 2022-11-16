Man Carries 9 Children on Bicycle, Video Shocks The Internet

The world population is supposed to have reached 8 million on November 15 this year, according to the United Nations. The unprecedented rise in the number is related to improvements in the fields of medical science, nutrition, and high levels of fertility. If such a trend continues, humankind will have to face the brunt of overpopulation.

From employment issues to frequent conflicts, decreased transport facilities, and natural disasters, overpopulation needs to be addressed. Walking along similar lines, this viral video of a man, carrying 9 children on his bicycle shows the hazards of overpopulation.

A Twitter user named Jaiky Yadav shared the concerning video on the micro-blogging platform. “Today the world’s population has reached 8 billion. These humans have contributed a lot in achieving this feat,” read his tweet.

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK— Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

The now-viral visual capture an African man cycling on the streets as 9 kids are somehow clumped in that fragile two-wheeler. While three of the children sit in front of the vehicle, the other three cling to the man from behind. The rest of the three kids surround the cyclist from all three sides. The view presents a heart-breaking picture as it seems that the children are somehow hanging on to the vehicle for dear life in the uncomfortable journey.

As soon as the post started circulation on Twitter, social media users started reacting to the tweet, expressing their concerns. “From this, it can be predicted that if it has taken this much time (11 years) to reach 7B to 8B, it will not take that amount of time in the future… Means it will rise from 8B to 9B in less time, in about 4-5 years,” commented one user.

“Poverty is visible, maybe there is only one cycle in a joint family. By the way, from the photo, you are looking African and you know the poverty there,” agreed another. Meanwhile, a third individual was a little dubious about the man being the father of the kids and wrote, “Are you sure ye saare usi k baacche he? In Africa schools are far away… this looks like a case where one man is taking the kids to school,”

इससे यही पूर्वानुमान लगया जा सकता है कि 7B से 8B का अचीवमेंट पाने में जो इतना वक़्त(11 साल) लगा है वो आगे इतना वक़्त नही लगेगा ..मतलब इससे कम समय मे ही 8B से 9B हो जाएगा,लगभग 4-5 साल में ही..!!🥳🥳😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rpg5jXKTAn— SUDHANSHU BHAGAT🇮🇳 (@sudhanshuWrite_) November 16, 2022

गरीबी साफ़ दिख रही है हो सकता है कि एक ही साइकिल हो संयुक्त परिवार में।वैसे फोटो से अफ्रीकी लग रहे हैं और वहां की गरीबी पता ही है आपको— My Lovely India (@MyLovelyIndia5) November 15, 2022

Are you sure ye saare usi k baacche he ??In Africa schools are far away .. this looks like a case where one man is taking the kids to school — IndianRider (@RiderIndian08) November 16, 2022

The video which has garnered over 117.1k views and received more than 5k likes is not the first example of a large crowd clustered in a single vehicle. Earlier, visual footage captured from India presented a very similar scene.

The clip reveals a family of 6 - one male adult, two female adults, and four kids - somehow clamouring on a motorbike and adjusting themselves in the small space. The video has left Twitterati stunned.

