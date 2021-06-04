Man Carries 'Injured' Cockroach to a Hospital in Thailand, Bizarre Gesture Wins Doctor's Heart

While compassion is shown towards stray dogs, horses, cats, cows and other animals; it’s extremely rare that a person is concerned about insects. Have you ever come across such a case when someone is taking care of a cockroach? Well-known pests, cockroaches are met with disgust or even horror, when they start flying. It is pretty common to kill or hurt insects as a result of loathing, so, what would be your actions if you spotted an injured cockroach? Most likely, no one would even bother to give a second glance at it but that’s not the case for this kind man in Thailand who brought a cockroach to a vet for treatment.

A Facebook post by a Thailand doctor has raised many eyebrows after he shared details about his unusual patient Dr Thanu Limpapattanawanich is a veterinarian hailing from Krathum Baen in Thailand, who was visited by a man carrying a cockroach to the hospital for emergency care. As per the post, the man had witnessed someone stepping on the poor insect on the roadside and instead of leaving it there to die; he brought it to avail medical care at the Sai Rak Animal Hospital.

Translated from Thai, Dr Thanu narrates the whole story in the caption about how a philanthropist found the wounded roach and rushed it to the hospital. Two photographs attached with the post-show an unidentified man wearing a black shirt, who brought it in and the hurt roach.

The vet added that symptoms are “50/50” and applauded the man’s gesture. He stated that this is not a joke but shows compassion and empathy for the said man. Noting that every life is precious, Dr Thanu added that he wished there were more kind people like him in the world.

The doctor didn’t charge the man any fee for consultation and allowed him to take the insect with him. The unique story has garnered more than 1,500 shares and won hundreds of netizens’ hearts who praised the said man for his goodwill action.

