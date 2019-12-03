Man Carves Out Tesla Cybertruck Using Mashed Potatoes and Internet is Hungry for More

Tesla's Cybertruck has been in news ever since it’s infamous launch. The vehicle once again grabbed attention during Thanksgiving, when a man sculpted a replica of the car out of mashed potatoes.

Greg Milano sculpted an exceptional model of Tesla's Cybertruck using carbs which was filmed by his brother Dan.

Dan Milano took to Twitter to post the video of Greg working with his 'clay', writing, "My brother has been working on a mashed potato Cybertruck for over an hour."

In the same thread, Dan went on to show the progress Greg was making with the edible installation, mentioning that he was "scooping out the back" like in the original car as well.

He also posted a video where Greg can be seen scooping out the back and promptly eating the parts he is removing while creating the miniature model.

Following the removal of the windows by "popular request", Greg "filled the back with gravy" as shown by his brother in Twitter.

Dan posted a final image of the gravy riddled mashed potato Tesla Cybertruck along with the caption "Happy Thanksgiving."

While the videos show how Greg created a near-perfect edible miniature of the vehicle including wheels, ramp and a tailgate, Twitter had a field day reacting to the wonderful creation.

While one user posted "Elon Mash" to it, another user posted, "Make sure he checks the carb-uretor."

A third user went on to mention that the windows must be "stronger" than the original, referring to the fact that the unveiling of the truck saw the unfortunate incident of unbreakable glass shattering.

When one user asked how Greg discovered his talent with mashed potatoes, Greg himself replied within the thread,"20 yrs ago started with a volcano like a normal kid, never grew up."

