Man Casually Plugs His PS 4 into Airport Monitor and Plays Apex Legends

A man travelling from Oregon's Portland International Airport was caught playing a video game on the airport's video monitors.

The picture of the person playing games was shared by a fellow traveller on micro blogging site Twitter. A person named Stefan Dietz has shared the photograph wherein a man wearing a pink colour shirt and black colour pants can be seen sitting in front of multiple monitors, out of which on one monitor a video game is being played.

“This guy has his video game plugged into one of the airport monitors. Seen yesterday at @flypdx,” tweeted Stefan Dietz.

This guy has his video game plugged into one of the airport monitors.Seen yesterday at @flypdx. pic.twitter.com/9bTqc9i2Ya — Stefan Dietz 🏍️🌎 . 🚒 . 🔧 (@coyotetrips) January 17, 2020

The tweet, which was retweeted more than 900 times and had garnered more than 1700 times, unsurprisingly left Twitterati in a state of shock.

As per a report published in CNN, Stefan Dietz claimed that the gamer, who remains unidentified till now, was also apparently talking to the other players through the headset.

Usually, the monitor on which the person was playing games displays a map of the airport, for helping travellers with the locations of restaurants and bathrooms at the airport.

According to a spokesperson of the airport, around 4:30 in the morning the monitor was overtaken by a man and his PlayStation 4.

From what can be seen in the picture that game appears to be a popular battle royale game Apex Legends.

Furthermore the spokesperson added, the man was approached by the airport officials to unplug the game from the monitor, to which, he replied if it was possible for them to let him finish the game. Our officials said no and so it was game over for the passenger.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.