Man Caught Hiding Gold Worth Rs 30 Lakh in His Wig, Rectum at Delhi Airport

There have been several reports of people smuggling drugs, illicit weapons, and other items. Smugglers find unique methods for transporting things from one location to another. Now, a new technique of smuggling has emerged. In this latest incident, a passenger was reportedly smuggling gold under his hair wig as well as rectum. The man might have used 100 % of his brain, but he was still held by authorities at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after arriving from Abu Dhabi. According to the Customs Commissioner's Office, he was carrying 630.45 grams of gold, which was worth around Rs 30.55 lakh, reported news agency ANI.

The fact that the individual was also carrying the precious yellow metal in his rectum is even more surprising. On social media, a bizarre yet humorous video of recovering gold from his wig has gone viral. In this video, a pouch of gold paste can be seen being retrieved by removing the wig.

Take a peek at the video:

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1516794523388903429

Many viewers were amused. A user wrote, “Life imitates art lol,” after sharing a clip from Suriya Sivakumar's Telugu film.

https://twitter.com/Yoyor36969342/status/1516808495919603716

Another user made a witty remark, hoping that these Customs officers do not function as exam invigilators.

https://twitter.com/hindu_sapien/status/1516977704251592704

In response to this video, an individual shared one of the most famous memes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

https://twitter.com/coolfunnytshirt/status/1516816925468229632

Meanwhile, many wondered how the passenger kept gold in his rectum. However, they were relieved that the video of gold being extracted from the passenger's rectum had not been shared.

https://twitter.com/SirYashparmar/status/1516842266521866242

An Indian traveler arriving at the Delhi airport from Dubai was caught earlier in January, according to an India Today report, when gold worth more than a crore rupees was discovered concealed under his leather belt. What are your views about this incident?

