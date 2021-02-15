Man Celebrates Successfully Passing a Speed Camera by Giving it the Finger, Gets Fined

A driver from Great Harwood, Lancashire, was fined for showingfinger to the speed camera despite being within the speed limit. The 44-year-old Ben Baron showedthe fingers with both hand to the speed camera to celebrate safely passing the speed camer,but got fined instead.

Baron, a software developer by profession, recorded under the speed limit at a ‘hotspot’,at the same spot where he has been caught before too. The Sun reports that Ben was sent photos captured by the camera, along witha notification saying that he was being prosecuted for ‘not having proper control of his van'.

The father of two from England, while talking to The Sun, said that he was in tears of laughter after getting fined. He added that he’ll ‘take one for the team’ with this because it’s so funny.

Baron shared that he is happy to pay the fine because it is funny as it is the case of him ‘flipping the bird at them with both hands.’ He did a celebratory double-flipping, two handed, which is what he is being prosecuted for.

Complimenting the cameras, he shared how he carried on doing it for quite a while, around 200 metres. The maximum fine is £1,000 for that offence, according to the internet.

Baron has decided to set up a charity fund on GoFundMe hoping that people with a sense of humour will donate to the campaign and help him pay off his fine. The rest of the amount, he states, will be given to the charity.

A similar incident took place in Aprillast year where a driver in Kulmbach was fined heavily for showing middle finger to the camera while going over the speed limit. The 26-year-old, whose name has not been revealed, was fined 1500 euros and a one-month driving ban by the Kulmbach district court.

Highway Code lays down a fine of only 20 euros for driving offences, but the offensive gesture increased his fine 75-fold, an offence which carries a fine up to 4000 euros.