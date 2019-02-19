Man Chants Anti-Pakistan Slogans to Sell Shoes in Aftermath of Pulwama Attack

You know how every good sales man needs a good sales pitch? Well, this shoe seller just found one in the tense aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.After a fidayeen blast killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers on Thursday, social media has been a hot bed for hate and bigotry. With people in both nations baying for each other's blood and warmongers enjoying a free reign on sites like Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, some disturbing reactions have stood out.Take this shoe seller, for example. A video of the man was posted on Twitter by Delhi-based Urdu poet Imran Pratapgarhi. He posted the video with the caption, "Great marketig of nationalism," in Hindi.In the video, a man can be seen standing in the middle of a busy market road and attempting to sell shoes to passers-by using 'Pakistan Murdabad' (Death to Pakistan) as his catchphrase. News18 was unable to verify the location where the footage was shot.Not just satisfied with chanting it himself, the unknown man can be be seen pointing at a burqa-clad woman and asking her to repeat 'Pakistan Murdabad' too as she passed with her family.The video was posted on Twitter on Monday and has over 5,000 views already.