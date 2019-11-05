Man Chickens Out After 'Accidentally' Winning 1,000 Hens With Rs 91 Bid

Who doesn't like to get a bumper lottery where one has to pay a nominal fee for a ticket and in return get a price beyond imagination?

A man in New Zealand, however, seems to have been baffled after he became the owner of 1,000 hens by paying a mere USD 1.50 (approximately Rs. 91) for one.

According to a report by Stuff New Zealand, Steve Morrow, a resident of Hamilton, said he saw an “urgent sale” online on 'Trade Me' and thought he was making a bid for just one hen but when the auction result was announced on Sunday, the seller - Matthew Blomfield, informed him that he has, in fact, purchased 1,000 of poultry.

The report further said that the auction ad by a West Auckland's Massey-based small free-range egg farm was shutting down and needed to vacate by Monday.

Morrow said in an auto bid, he had put USD 20, thinking he could get at least two hens as he thought the bidder, who would bid higher, would take as many hens as they wanted.

The report quoted Morrow saying that when the auction ended, he thought the deal was enticing and that he could take as many birds as he wanted. But after talking to Blomfield, he got to know that the bid was for 1,000 hens.

Morrow further said that he read the auction ad for over three times and that "wording" of the ad was "confusing".

The report gave the stand of Blomfield, where he said that the ad given online was clear and it mentioned 1,000 hens three times, once in the title and two times in the ad description.

Blomfield further said that he had a word with Morrow and it seemed that the new owner of the hens was happy with the purchase.

"We discussed the logistics behind it all, he said he's worked at freehold farms. But over the weekend I think it became apparent to him that 1000 hens is a bit too many birds and must have had a change of mind," Blomfield was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Morrow has now taken to social media and sought help in providing shelter to 1,000 birds.

He said he doesn't want the birds to be killed. He further said that if needed he would drive up to Auckland and feed the birds himself, simultaneously finding homes for them.

People have shown interest and over 700 birds may soon get a new home, the report said. Meanwhile, Morrow said he would take 20 birds.

