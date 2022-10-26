Man Claims Cockroach on Vistara Flight Meal, Airline Says It's Ginger

We have often heard stories of foreign and unwanted particles found in food made at restaurants or outdoor outlets. But in what can be described as first, a man recently claimed to have found a dead cockroach in his in-flight meal.

Nikul Solanki boarded an Air Vistara flight from Mumbai to Bangkok and ordered a meal. However, he was shocked to find something that looked like a dead cockroach in his meal. Apart from complaining to the cabin crew, he, later, posted a photo of the same on his social media handle, zooming the picture to reveal the ‘cockroach’.

While it does resemble a roach, internet users were divided. Some agreed with him, others said it could just be an oddly shaped curry leaf.

Small cockroach in air Vistara meal pic.twitter.com/ebrIyszhvV — NIKUL SOLANKI (@manikul008) October 14, 2022

However, Air Vistara assured Nikul that what he thought to be a cockroach was just roasted ginger.

Air Vistara said that the sample food was sent to the laboratory for testing and no foreign object or insect was reported to be found in it. The supposed cockroach, when examined under a telescope, was found to be just sautéed ginger. Nikul Solanki is still not convinced though and has demanded that the lab report be sent to him.

