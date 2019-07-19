Man Claims He Saw a Cat Being ‘Used as Weapon’, NYPD says, ‘Wait, what?’
NYPD's cheeky response to the tweet by the man inspired a flurry of jokes and memes.
The New York Police Department acknowledged a man’s praise for their efforts to keep subway commuters safe but couldn’t believe his claim that he had seen a cat being used as a “weapon” for the first time.
“Crazy morning.. thank you @NYCTSubway and @NYPDnews for keeping the folks on my downtown C train safe this morning. I’ve never seen someone use a cat as a weapon, but yes that did happen and yes it was terrifying and yes I still love living here,” a Twitter user wrote.
Crazy morning.. thank you @NYCTSubway and @NYPDnews for keeping the folks on my downtown C train safe this morning. I’ve never seen someone use a cat as a weapon, but yes that did happen and yes it was terrifying and yes I still love living here.
— Joe Carroll (@Joe_CarrollMich) July 17, 2019
The NYPD acknowledged the compliment with a cheeky response. “You’re very welcome, that’s what we...wait, what???” NYPD’s Chief of Transit wrote, inspiring a flurry of jokes and memes. “Any comment on the condition of the alleged attack cat?” one comment read.
Any comment on the condition of the alleged attack cat? — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 17, 2019
Another wondered if the feline had been “high on catnip.”
Where was its litter tray? Where was it radicalized? Was it high on catnip at the time? These are things we need to know!
— miika (@MoonWolf95) July 17, 2019
pic.twitter.com/MmlkfmnlcB — herrniemand (@_herrniemand) July 17, 2019
— (@kjj1969) July 17, 2019
Last month, police in the United States had arrested a man suspected of feeding methamphetamine to a caged “attack squirrel” to keep it aggressive.
35-year-old Alabama resident Mickey Paulk had evaded arrest for nearly two weeks after narcotics investigators had found “meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor and a squirrel" at his home during a search warrant on June 17.
