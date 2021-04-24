Man Climbs Out of Window on Moving Tram After Being Asked for His Ticket

Sometimes, people go to extremes and do unimaginable things. Recently, a video of a man leaping out of the moving tram on the streets of Ukraine is breaking the internet. A Facebook user, Taras Khvyl shared the video on the digital platform. The video shows a man travelling on public transport. He was seen wearing blue denim jeans and a black jacket and a neon t-shirt underneath. He also held a bag in his hand. Upon seeing the ticket collector approaching, the man tried escaping from the small opened window of the tram. The window was so small that one couldn’t imagine escaping out of that. But the man shrewdly bent his body in such a way that he took no time to jump out even without getting injured. He even managed to pull his bag out with him. All this was just to avoid bus fare.

Taras, who shared the video, captured the entire incident on his camera and posted it with the caption, “This is how violators run away before the police arrive.”

As per the local reports, the incident occurred in the city of Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine. The police officials were called to investigate the matter. Reportedly, the ticketless passenger was asked to show the ticket but when he was unable to pay for the ticket, he leapt out.

The video has been attracting mixed reactions from netizens. While some are in support of the man, others are condemning his actions. One of the users wrote, “Maybe he had no money. And maybe they closed the door, and they didn’t let him out. So he found a way out. I support him for his entrepreneurial spirit," while another comment read that the passenger was probably drunk or high on drugs to be able to pull off such an outrageous stunt.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here