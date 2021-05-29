Man Complains to Telangana's KTR About Missing Leg Piece in Chicken Biryani, Minister Responds

How far would you go for a chicken leg piece in your Biryani? For a Telangana man, the answer was Twitter, to ask for help from Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana. K T. Rama Rao, known popular as KTR, has been helping multiple people in the state through the medium of Twitter. He has regularly been responding to people asking for help. Residents of Telangana are constantly tagging KTR, who is taking note of incidents and asking his team to coordinate to getting in touch with the concerned people to provide them with whatever help they required - from medical supplies to e-pass to providing law and enforcement in several situations. Recently, he even took note of a young homeless boy when a request asked him to help to relocate the boy to a safe space.

Possibly, sensing the minister’s helpful attitude, a Telangana man while posting about a missing extra piece of chicken (leg piece) in the Biryani he ordered tagged Zomato… and KTR. While he didn’t probably expect his tweet to blow up, the Minister did respond, saying “And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do?" to the tweet.

And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do https://t.co/i7VrlLRtpV— KTR (@KTRTRS) May 28, 2021

Follow KTR’s reply, the original poster deleted his Twitter - but screenshots had already been taken.

For all those who finds the quoted tweet unavailable now and curious to see it. pic.twitter.com/SZ10RuSun8— Jagan Patimeedi (@JAGANTRS) May 28, 2021

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known by his initials KTR, is an Indian politician serving as the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana.

Recently, a child was spotted helplessly begging in front of a hospital in Hyderabad, has been shared on social media. Soon after the pictures were shared, KT Rama Rao, the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, took note of it and asked his team to coordinate for helping the boy. Robin Zaccheus, the person who shared the incident on Twitter, revealed that he met the boy outside Gandhi Hospital where he was begging as his mother is unwell. Robin also confirmed with the boy if he was interested in joining any hostel. After receiving a positive response from him, he used social media to amplify the requirement. He tagged many influential people including Rao for help.

In the latest tweets, Robin has informed that the minister’s team has already got into action and is taking care of the situation. He also revealed that an official is already on the way to locate the boy. Robin has thanked the team and has also mentioned that by this move, the boy’s destiny will change for better.

